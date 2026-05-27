Supreme Court backs 28 per cent GST levy on online gaming

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the verdict in support of the government’s retrospective levy of 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming firms, and validated tax claims on earlier transactions.

This ruling in favour of the tax department can now lead to a potential incremental GST liability in future on the gross-gaming-revenue (GGR) amounts earned by online gaming companies from 18% to 28% that involves a GST demand of almost Rs 2.5 lakh crores from these gaming companies.

According to the bench, the GST demands raised by the tax department from these gaming companies under the law cannot be struck down solely by challenging the rules framed under the legislation.

It further clarified that online gaming platforms cannot be treated merely as intermediaries or facilitators, holding instead that they supply “actionable claims” that are taxable under the GST framework.

In its ruling, the Court upheld the Central GST (CGST) provisions enabling tax authorities to impose GST on the entire face value of bets placed on online gaming portals and in casinos.