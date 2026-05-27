West Asia conflict drives surge in input costs; consumer prices may rise: Crisil

The sharp increase in global commodity and energy prices, driven by the West Asia conflict, is now extending beyond crude oil and may soon push up the cost of everyday consumer goods in India, according to the latest Quickonomics report by Crisil.

The report cautioned that manufacturers are grappling with a sharp rise in input costs — including crude oil, gas, copper, aluminium, plastics and chemicals — even as consumer prices have yet to increase at the same rate.

Crisil noted that its Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based input-output ratio rose above the 1.0 threshold in April 2026 for the first time in 44 months, indicating that input costs are now increasing faster than the prices companies receive for their products.

"The ratio stood at 1.02, driven by a 6.2 per cent on-month rise in input prices, while output prices increased a modest 0.7 per cent," the report said.

In simple terms, the report shows that companies are spending much more to produce goods, but have only passed on a small part of those higher costs to consumers so far.

The report linked the sudden rise in costs to the ongoing West Asia crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the disruption has widened the inflation shock beyond oil markets into broader industrial supply chains.

"The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has only broadened the shock to other input categories even as manufacturers are already grappling with higher costs from critical inputs such as copper and aluminium," Crisil said in the report.