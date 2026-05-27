World shares are mostly higher, tracking Wall Street's fresh records, and oil prices fall

Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Wednesday and oil prices fell after the U.S. stock market rose to more records.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX gained 0.7 per cent to 25,359.59, while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5 per cent to 8,215.74. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 per cent to 10,484.65.

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent.

The boom in artificial intelligence drove heavy buying of computer chipmakers and other technology companies after the latest rally on Wall Street, led by a 19.3 per cent gain for Micron Technology. It was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 on Tuesday after analysts at UBS led by Timothy Arcuri raised their 12-month price target for the stock to 1,625 dollars from 535 dollars. Micron closed at 895.88 dollars.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 also initially was lifted by gains for tech-related shares given but closed nearly unchanged at 64,999.41. It topped 66,000 earlier in the day.

Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron's shares rose 2.1 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest gained 4.1 per cent.

Analysts are forecasting continued strength in demand for computer memory and that has been pushing share prices in South Korea and Taiwan to records this year.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 2.3 per cent to 8,228.70, as Samsung Electronics' shares gained 2.3 per cent.

In Taiwan, the Taiex surged 1.7 per cent.