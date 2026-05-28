After a dry May, June set to see wet IPO street as dozen firms eye Rs 11,000 crore

After a muted May, the IPO market — which had its best-ever run in 2025 — is set to regain momentum, with around a dozen companies preparing to hit the Street in June to collectively raise nearly Rs 11,000 crore through initial share sales.

According to investment bankers, companies across sectors are rushing to launch their offerings before their Sebi approvals expire at the end of June.

Among the prominent issuers is Bain Capital-backed auto components maker Dhoot Transmission, which plans to raise Rs 2,400 crore through a public issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,400 crore. The company is expected to hit the market on July 5.

Metal recycler CMR Green Technologies is also preparing to launch its Rs 630-crore offer-for-sale issue from June 3 and is expected to announce its price band on Friday.

Insurance distribution platform Turtlemint is planning a Rs 2,000-crore IPO, including a fresh issue component of Rs 661 crore.

Other companies in the pipeline include exam infrastructure platform Innovatiview, which is planning a Rs 1,000-crore offer-for-sale-only issue; railway and power sector-focused EPC player Laser Power & Infra, which is looking at a Rs 1,200-crore IPO with a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore; and Karamtara Engineering, which plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore, including Rs 1,350 crore through fresh equity issuance.

Education platform Learnfluence Education is also set to launch a Rs 296-crore issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 246 crore and the remainder through an offer for sale. Realty player Veegaland Developers is planning a Rs 250-crore issue.