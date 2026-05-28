Indian firms face rising AI cloud bills as infrastructure costs outpace labour savings

Indian companies adopting artificial intelligence are facing rapidly rising cloud and infrastructure costs as enterprise spending shifts away from labour-heavy IT services towards GPUs, cloud subscriptions and AI platforms.

“The assumption was that companies could remove labour costs and replace them with cheaper AI infrastructure, but in many cases AI infrastructure spending is now growing faster than payroll savings,” said an analyst tracking enterprise AI spending trends who wished to be unnamed. “Firms are discovering that AI improves productivity, but not always enough to offset rising inference, cloud and subscription costs.”



Research firm Gartner said global AI spending is expected to rise 47% year-on-year to $2.59 trillion in 2026, with AI infrastructure accounting for more than 45% of total spending. At the same time, UnearthInsight said enterprise technology budgets are increasingly rotating “from people-hours to platform-subscriptions”, as companies spend more on cloud inference, AI agents and AI infrastructure.

The pressure is becoming more visible among Indian IT firms, banks, startups and large enterprises deploying AI tools across coding, customer support, workflow automation and internal operations.

According to UnearthInsight, cloud subscription growth in FY26 ranged between 19% and 27%, while IT services revenue growth slowed to between negative 2% and positive 4%.

“In many enterprises, labour savings from AI-led restructuring are being outweighed by rising spending on GPUs, cloud inference and enterprise AI subscriptions. Companies may save 5-10% on workforce costs in the near term, but AI infrastructure and model consumption costs are growing 20-30% annually, while revenue growth in core IT services businesses remains in low single digits. The result is that AI is improving productivity, but not yet delivering proportional profit expansion for most firms,” the AI analyst said.