India’s external shock is an economic opportunity

Modi’s government sees the writing on the wall, so it is taking steps to prevent a sudden terms‑of‑trade shock from triggering shortages, fueling inflation, destabilizing financial markets, and eroding India’s strategic autonomy. To this end, purchasing power in dollars must be sustained as energy imports, shipping insurance, and freight costs rise.

Gold is one of India’s largest discretionary import lines, paid for in foreign exchange. But according to the State Bank of India, the value of gold imports rose from $57.9 billion in fiscal year 2025 to $72.4 billion in 2026, even as volumes fell. Likewise, crude prices jumped from $62–70 per barrel in February 2026 to above $100 today, while import volumes declined. Every $10 increase in Brent crude adds an estimated $13–14 billion to India’s import bill and widens the current-account deficit by about 0.3% of GDP.

Measures such as raising effective import duties on gold and silver to 15% and stabilizing the supply of staple goods are intended to limit avoidable dollar outflows. They are blunt instruments, but they take effect quickly, enabling the state to absorb some of the pressure on margins before it spreads through the broader economy.

More must be done, but India has prepared for this moment. Over the past five years, the government has worked to build up buffers and strengthen domestic capacity in logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy supplies. Supply chains have been diversified, with India now sourcing energy from nearly 40 countries. Domestic refiners have increased their output of liquefied petroleum gas by roughly 25%. India would have far less room for maneuver today had it not taken such steps.

To maximize this breathing room, India must ring‑fence its external account without choking growth. The State Bank of India’s group chief economic adviser, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, has proposed opening a special foreign-exchange window for oil marketing companies, which would separate their daily demand for dollars (around $250–300 million) from other market operations. This would stabilize the rupee, which has depreciated sharply, and prevent bulk dollar purchases from becoming the dominant market signal.

If global conditions worsen, a time‑bound foreign-currency non-resident bank swap window could also steady forex markets, inject foreign-currency liquidity into the economy, and ease pressure on the rupee. Careful management of external commercial borrowing would also help. In previous crises, the government had successfully raised capital from the diaspora through the Resurgent India Bonds and India Millennium Deposits.