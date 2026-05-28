RIL’s `60,000 cr battery giga-factory to complete by mid-year

Reliance Industries, which has committed `75,000 crore towards clean energy investments, on Thursday said its 40 Gwh (gigawatt-hour) battery complex in Jamnagar, where it operates the world’s largest single-location oil refinery, is nearing completion and will go on-stream later this fiscal.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar is coming up at an investment of `60,000 crore to make lithium iron phosphate-based battery chemicals, cells, and packs, as well as containerised energy storage solutions and recycling. The facility will be ready for commissioning in the second half of 2026, RIL said in its annual report for FY26.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has plans to ramp up its capacity to 100 gwh a year from the initial 40 Gwh. The company also has an aggressive road map for other new energy business like green hydrogen and green ammonia, apart from large-scale renewable power projects like pumped storage. Reliance is also working towards 3 million tonne per annum green hydrogen production by 2032.

“Reliance is building integrated capabilities across solar PV manufacturing, energy storage, and green energy infrastructure,” Ambani said in his message to shareholders. The company has an agreement with Samsung C&T for supplies and a 15-year green ammonia offtake agreement. This project will commence operations in the second half of FY29.

RIL is also scaling up its solar manufacturing and its Jamnagar solar manufacturing complex is on track to scale up to 10 Gwp (gigawatt-peak) per annum, with plans for further expansion to 20gwp. Reliance is also developing a 6 gwp solar power project in Andhra. This will augment its 550,00-acre Kutch renewable energy project, which is expected to commence this fiscal.