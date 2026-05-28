TCS partners with Mistral to expand enterprise AI push

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, becoming the first global systems integrator to bring Mistral Forge to enterprise customers worldwide.
The partnership will focus on helping businesses and governments build and deploy custom AI systems using their own enterprise data and domain-specific knowledge.
Under the agreement, TCS will use Mistral Forge to develop AI models tailored for sectors including banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector. The companies said the collaboration would combine Mistral’s AI capabilities with TCS’ enterprise technology experience to support faster AI adoption.
TCS will also establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Mistral to support joint innovation, industry-specific solutions and training programmes. The centre will provide early access to Mistral’s beta AI models and help clients design and govern AI systems.
Arthur Mensch, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Mistral, said, “TCS’ global scale and contextual industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for Mistral. Together, we are enabling enterprises worldwide to move from experimentation to AI deployment with systems that are open, production-ready and aligned with their strategic and operational requirements.”
K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at TCS, said the partnership would strengthen the company’s enterprise AI strategy.
“The partnership with Mistral reinforces TCS’s commitment to scaling enterprise AI with trust, control, and measurable business outcomes at the core,” he said.
The announcement comes as global technology services firms increasingly partner with AI model companies to expand enterprise AI adoption. TCS said the collaboration forms part of its broader “Infrastructure to Intelligence” AI strategy.