TCS partners with Mistral to expand enterprise AI push

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, becoming the first global systems integrator to bring Mistral Forge to enterprise customers worldwide.

The partnership will focus on helping businesses and governments build and deploy custom AI systems using their own enterprise data and domain-specific knowledge.

Under the agreement, TCS will use Mistral Forge to develop AI models tailored for sectors including banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector. The companies said the collaboration would combine Mistral’s AI capabilities with TCS’ enterprise technology experience to support faster AI adoption.

TCS will also establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Mistral to support joint innovation, industry-specific solutions and training programmes. The centre will provide early access to Mistral’s beta AI models and help clients design and govern AI systems.