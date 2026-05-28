Vodafone Idea flags Airtel’s 5G priority plans; Jio backs network slicing

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea on Thursday flagged priority postpaid plans based on 5G slicing offered by Bharti Airtel, calling them against the principles of equity and an equal digital ecosystem. For the first time in recent years, Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom service provider, released a statement targeting Bharti Airtel. Its CMO, Avneesh Khosla, in a direct statement, said that offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around equity and the principles of an equal digital ecosystem.
He further said that India’s digital growth has been built on the foundation of affordability and connectivity for all. The company strongly believes that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience. “India’s digital growth has been built on the foundation of affordable and connectivity for all. At Vi, we strongly believe that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience. Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile, raises questions around equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem.
For India to continue its digital growth, even as the technology advances, it is important for innovation and monetisation models to keep the interests of all customers paramount, be transparent and most of all remain inclusive,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO , Vodafone Idea. Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, became embroiled in controversy after launching ‘Priority Postpaid’, a new service powered by 5G network slicing technology. With this plan, the company promises superior and more consistent connectivity for postpaid users. Consequently, it raised concerns around net neutrality.
Subsequently, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairman Nishikant Dubey raised concerns over net neutrality with officials from the Department of Telecommunications and TRAI.
However, Airtel defended the service and said that it, powered by 5G network slicing technology, is designed to provide a more stable and consistent network experience to subscribers without offering preferential treatment to any application or content. Airtel’s Priority Postpaid service is currently available across postpaid plans priced between ₹449 and ₹1,749 per month, excluding GST.
Separately, Reliance Jio told the Standing Committee that 5G network slicing-based services are compatible with India’s net neutrality framework, provided they do not impact the quality or availability of general internet access services. However, Jio also stressed that the rollout of consumer-focused offerings such as priority postpaid plans should be undertaken only after consultation with, and approval from, the telecom department. In its submission to the committee dated May 25, Jio said that network slicing capabilities in 5G Standalone (SA) networks would remain compliant with net neutrality regulations as long as there is no degradation of regular internet services and no content-based differential pricing.