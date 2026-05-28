Vodafone Idea flags Airtel’s 5G priority plans; Jio backs network slicing

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea on Thursday flagged priority postpaid plans based on 5G slicing offered by Bharti Airtel, calling them against the principles of equity and an equal digital ecosystem. For the first time in recent years, Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom service provider, released a statement targeting Bharti Airtel. Its CMO, Avneesh Khosla, in a direct statement, said that offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around equity and the principles of an equal digital ecosystem.

He further said that India’s digital growth has been built on the foundation of affordability and connectivity for all. The company strongly believes that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience. “India’s digital growth has been built on the foundation of affordable and connectivity for all. At Vi, we strongly believe that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience. Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile, raises questions around equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem.

For India to continue its digital growth, even as the technology advances, it is important for innovation and monetisation models to keep the interests of all customers paramount, be transparent and most of all remain inclusive,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO , Vodafone Idea. Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, became embroiled in controversy after launching ‘Priority Postpaid’, a new service powered by 5G network slicing technology. With this plan, the company promises superior and more consistent connectivity for postpaid users. Consequently, it raised concerns around net neutrality.