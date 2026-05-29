Asia Paints reports 69% jump in Q4 PAT on strong performance across segments

Owing to strong performance across segments, Asian Paints reported a 69% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,185.49 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Revenue from sales grew by about 11% to Rs 9,228.46 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 8,329.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
For the entire FY26, Asian Paints' net profit was up around 18% to Rs 4,394.69 crore. Its total consolidated revenue was at Rs 36,307.34 crore, up 5% year-on-year.
“Q4FY26 performance was a quarter of all-round performance, with double-digit volume and value growth and margin expansion. The quarter witnessed improvement in the domestic decorative business with the business delivering a 12.4% growth in volume and 10.2% growth in value terms,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited.
For Asian Paints, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded by over 200 basis points to 19.3% from 17.2% last year.
Syngle added that the Industrial business delivered a strong double-digit growth during the quarter driven by Automotive, General Industrial and Protective Coatings Segments, taking the overall domestic coatings value growth to 11%. At an overall business level, margins improved through cost discipline aided by material deflation and operational efficiencies even as we continued to invest in longterm growth drivers, he said.
About the outlook, the CEO stated that the external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. "However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance," he said.
Asian Paints net sales from the international business increased by 11% to Rs 888 crore in Q4 FY26. The growth was led by units in Sri Lanka, Egypt and the UAE.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Asian Paints said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for FY26.