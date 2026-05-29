Asia Paints reports 69% jump in Q4 PAT on strong performance across segments

Owing to strong performance across segments, Asian Paints reported a 69% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,185.49 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Revenue from sales grew by about 11% to Rs 9,228.46 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 8,329.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the entire FY26, Asian Paints' net profit was up around 18% to Rs 4,394.69 crore. Its total consolidated revenue was at Rs 36,307.34 crore, up 5% year-on-year.

“Q4FY26 performance was a quarter of all-round performance, with double-digit volume and value growth and margin expansion. The quarter witnessed improvement in the domestic decorative business with the business delivering a 12.4% growth in volume and 10.2% growth in value terms,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited.

For Asian Paints, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded by over 200 basis points to 19.3% from 17.2% last year.