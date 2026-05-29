Chhattisgarh to build a new identity through tourism, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur May 28, 2026: Chhattisgarh is steadily emerging as a new destination on India’s tourism map, with the state government pushing tourism-led growth, hospitality investments, and infrastructure expansion to unlock its untapped potential, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence office to review tourism promotion, hospitality investments, and expansion of visitor facilities, the Chief Minister said the state was committed to presenting Chhattisgarh’s “real beauty, cultural richness and natural diversity” to national and global audiences.

Representatives of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), senior government officials, and tourism stakeholders attended the meeting.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s diverse tourism potential, Sai said the state’s rivers, waterfalls, forests, hills, tribal traditions, and rich cultural heritage provide it with a unique identity that can position it as an attractive tourism destination.

“Chhattisgarh is a land of immense natural and cultural wealth. Our goal is to bring its true beauty and cultural richness before the world and develop it into an attractive tourism destination,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Shri Sai noted that the state government’s decision to grant industry status to tourism has opened new opportunities for hospitality investments and accelerated the development of quality accommodation, transport connectivity, and modern tourist facilities.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said Chhattisgarh has been receiving a steady flow of investment proposals and that IHCL’s interest in investing in the state marks a significant step for the tourism ecosystem. “Such investments will strengthen tourism infrastructure and generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth,” he said.