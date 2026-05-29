Forex gains surge over 52% in FY26 as its net sales hit a record $53.13 b

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said its gains from forex interventions in the currency market jumped 52% to Rs 1.69 trillion in FY26 as it net sold a whopping $53.13 billion to prop the rupee that was under intense pressure and had lost 9.9%, becoming the worst Asian currency for the second year in a row.

In the FY26 annual report released Friday, the RBI said the gains from foreign exchange transactions surged 52% to Rs 1.69 trillion in FY26 up from Rs 1.11 trillion in the previous fiscal, as the central bank stepped up intervention in the currency markets to shield the rupee from heightened volatility triggered by rising crude prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In fiscal 2026, the Reserve Bank net sold a record $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market to defend the rupee. During the year, the central bank sold nearly $195 billion and bought back around $142 billion, leading to a net sale of $53.13 billion. This surpassed the $34.51 billion net sales in FY25 when the rupee was marginally better and had lost only 5.4%.

The heaviest sell-offs occurred during the late 2025 tariff and capital outflow concerns, with October recording the highest monthly net sale of $11.88 billion, followed by $10.02 billion in December.

It can be noted that the central bank gains when it sells dollars from its reserves in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the rupee and makes losses depending on the exchange rate if it buys too much dollars. These transactions are benchmarked against the historical average price at which the RBI accumulated dollars in the past.

In FY25, the RBI had reported foreign exchange transaction gains of Rs 1.11 trillion, indicating a sharp jump in intervention-related income over the last fiscal year.