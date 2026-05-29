India will need 215 next-gen multimodal logistics parks to meet freight demand in 2047: Report

A report by CII -Knight Frank India highlighted that the country's next wave of logistics competitiveness will depend on scaling Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) to manage a huge freight surge. The report also noted that it is vital to accelerate the shift from road to rail movement.

The freight movement is projected to reach 28 billion tonnes by 2047, and the report asserted that India would need about 215 next-generation MMLPs to process nearly 3,162 MMT of cargo annually if these parks are to handle even 30 per cent of the country's rail freight.

The report suggested that currently, India's operational MMLP network handles just 129 MMT annually, or 2 per cent of total freight movement, indicating ample headroom for expansion.

The report noted that long-term success depends on building larger-format, high-density multimodal hubs capable of aggregating cargo at commercially viable scales, integrated with Dedicated Freight Corridors and port networks.