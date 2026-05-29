Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s FY26 pay rises 2.5 pc to Rs 82.6 crore

BENGALURU: Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh received total remuneration of Rs 82.6 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking an increase of about 2.5% from the previous year, according to the company’s annual report.

The annual report showed that Parekh’s remuneration included a salary of Rs 7.97 crore, retiral and other benefits of Rs 0.53 crore, variable pay of ₹8.5 crore, stock incentives worth Rs 23.35 crore and perquisites linked to exercised stock units valued at Rs 50.75 crore. His total compensation stood at Rs 82.6 crore for the year.

Infosys said Parekh receives remuneration only from Infosys and not from any subsidiary or group company.

The company also disclosed that Parekh exercised 2,72,400 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the 2015 Plan and 64,690 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during FY26.

During the year, the board approved several stock-based grants for Parekh. These included 2,30,621 performance-based RSUs linked to business targets, 13,273 performance-based RSUs tied to environmental, social and governance milestones, and 33,183 performance-based RSUs linked to the company’s cumulative total shareholder return. He was also granted annual time-based and performance-based RSUs under the company’s stock incentive plans.

The annual report noted that Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani continued to forgo remuneration for services rendered to the company. Independent directors received commission and sitting fees during the year.

Infosys reported revenue of Rs 1.79 lakh crore and net profit of Rs 29,440 crore for FY26, while free cash flow stood at Rs 33,097 crore. The company ended the year with more than 3.28 lakh employees globally.