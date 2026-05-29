Infosys to redeploy AI productivity gains into growth, not job cuts: Nilekani

BENGALURU: Infosys plans to use productivity gains from artificial intelligence to expand its business rather than reduce its workforce, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said, as the technology services industry continues to grapple with concerns about AI's impact on jobs.

In his message to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2025-26, Nilekani said Infosys would focus on preparing employees for the AI era and redeploying workers whose productivity improves with AI tools.

“We will completely prepare our talent for this new age and redistribute those released by productivity to grow new accounts and offerings,” Nilekani said.

The comments come amid growing debate over whether advances in generative AI and automation could reduce demand for software engineers and other technology professionals.

Addressing such concerns, Nilekani said Infosys remains relevant despite rapid technological change and increasing automation in software development.

“While we will embrace the best coding tools and improve our productivity, there is much more to do in the software development life cycle,” he said.

“Solutions need to be tested and validated, and architectures designed for speed, scale and resilience. Cybersecurity must be prioritised, and data protected per company rules and other governance policies.”

Nilekani said AI is creating new opportunities for technology companies as enterprises rush to modernise legacy systems, remove data silos and address cyber vulnerabilities.