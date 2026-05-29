INR internationalisation mutually helpful, rupee being increasingly used for imports and exports: RBI

The latest Reserve Bank of India report revealed that the rupee has been increasingly used for import and export invoicing over the years.

The data also highlighted that the INR internationalisation has turned mutually helpful to all trading partners.

Lately, the RBI has taken several steps to improve the role of INR as an international currency through heightened usage for both current and select capital account transactions.

The RBI said the ascendence of INR as an invoicing and settlement currency is likely to offer protection against exchange rate risk, reduce the requirement for maintaining costly forex reserves in convertible currencies, and provide other benefits.

In this context, the use of the domestic currency also facilitates the development of bilateral exchange rate markets and reduces transaction costs in foreign exchange transactions.

"There has been a considerable pick-up in INR-based invoicing and settlement since July 2022," RBI said.

During the period, August 2022 - July 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of imports and exports invoiced in INR has been at 20.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively.