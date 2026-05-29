OpenAI Codex usage in India surges 27-fold since start of 2026

BENGALURU: OpenAI's AI-powered coding and productivity tool Codex has recorded rapid growth in India, with weekly active users increasing 27 times since the beginning of 2026, according to data shared by the company.

The company said daily interactions with Codex had risen more than 20-fold by late April. India now ranks among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and among the top ten for engagement.

The data also showed that Codex is increasingly being used for tasks beyond software development. More than a quarter of all Codex requests in India are now for non-coding activities, including synthesising information, drafting documents, automating research tasks, and organising workflows and communication.

The latest figures build on earlier findings from OpenAI Signals released in February. At the time, the company reported that Codex use for coding tasks in India was about three times the global average, while coding-related questions were nearly three times the global median.

OpenAI said the trend reflects a broader shift in how people are using AI tools. While developers remain a key user group, Codex is also gaining traction among founders, operators, researchers, students and business teams looking to move more quickly from ideas to execution.