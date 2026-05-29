RBI balance-sheet expands 20.6% to Rs 91.97 trillion, gold holding soars 64% in FY26

MUMBAI: The balance-sheet of the Reserve Bank has expanded by a robust 20.6% in FY26 with the total assets jumping by Rs 15.72 trillion to Rs 91.97 trillion as of end-March 2026, helping it make a record payout to the government to the tune of Rs 2.86 trillion, and the gold holding soaring to a 63.8% to 880.5 tonne.

The sharp jump in the balance-sheet was primarily driven by a rise in domestic investments which rose by 44.9%, gold holdings that rose the most by 63.8% and foreign investments rose 7.9%, the Reserve Bank (RBI) said in its annual report for FY26, released Friday.

Last Friday the central board of the monetary authority had finalized the annual report when it had also announced a record Rs 2.865 trillion or 6.5% of the balance-sheet in surplus transfer to the government, while also transferring Rs 1.09 trillion to the contingency fund during the year.

On the record transfer Rs 2,86,588.46 crore to the government by way of surplus transfer for the accounting year 2025-26, the RBI said this was 7% more than what was paid out in the previous year when it paid Rs 2.68 trillion and is marginally higher than the government’s budgeted Rs 2.7 trillion for the year.

On the liabilities side, revaluation accounts recorded the steepest rise of 63.4% during the year under review, the central bank said, adding banknotes issued increased 11.8%, while deposits and other liabilities rose 11.6% and 21.1%, respectively.