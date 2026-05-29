Weak monsoon outlook, MSCI rebalancing drag markets lower; Sensex, Nifty fall up to 1.50%

India’s equity market witnessed a sudden dip during the closing hours of Friday’s trading session with benchmarks – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - falling up to 1.50% as forecast of a lower monsoon, tension in West Asia and MSCI rebalancing spooked investors. The Sensex ended 1,092 points, or 1.44%, lower at 74,775.74, while its NSE counterpart Nifty settled at 23,547.75, down 359 points, or 1.50%.

According to analysts at Bajaj Broking, investor sentiment remained cautious following the IMD’s monsoon forecast at 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), while a rise in India VIX reflected heightened market volatility. The pressure intensified during the final hours of trade after the MSCI Global Standard Index rebalancing came into effect, triggering heightened volatility in select stocks amid expected passive fund flow adjustments and portfolio rebalancing activity.

The MSCI Global Standard Index rebalance taking effect on May 29 is expected to prompt sizable passive fund flows into Indian stocks. The update adds four companies, removes four others, and alters weightings with some large-cap firms seeing their allocations rise and others fall. Market participants are watching closely as global passive funds and ETFs that follow MSCI benchmarks reallocate holdings to match the revised index.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that lingering uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-Iran negotiations and continued concerns over geopolitical stability in West Asia kept overall risk appetite subdued across both global and domestic markets.

He added that while global cues have turned relatively supportive, the India Meteorological Department’s downward revision of the 2026 southwest monsoon forecast to 90% of the Long Period Average from the earlier estimate of 92%, amid rising risks of weak El Nino conditions from June onward, could emerge as a key domestic overhang for rural and agriculture-linked sectors.