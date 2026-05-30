India shows resilience amid West Asia conflict, but inflation and monsoon risks loom

NEW DELHI: India's economy remained resilient in April 2026 despite mounting global headwinds from the ongoing West Asia conflict, but rising wholesale inflation, a weakening rupee, elevated energy prices and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon pose growing risks to growth and price stability, according to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review (MER) for May 2026.

The review said the conflict has emerged as a major shock to the fragile global recovery, disrupting energy markets, supply chains and trade routes while reviving inflationary pressures worldwide. Brent crude averaged $120.4 a barrel in April before easing to $108.3 in May, while global supply-chain pressures have intensified.

Against this backdrop, India's high-frequency indicators continued to signal expansion. E-way bill generation, manufacturing and services PMI readings and electricity consumption remained in growth territory, although the Eight Core Industries Index and fuel consumption showed signs of moderation, suggesting that global pressures are beginning to affect some segments of domestic activity.

The ministry noted a growing divergence between consumer and wholesale inflation. Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48% in April, remaining below the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent target, while wholesale inflation surged to 8.3%, a 42-month high, driven by elevated global energy prices, rupee depreciation and a favourable base effect.

"The divergence between subdued retail inflation and rising wholesale inflation suggests that upstream cost pressures are building in the economy, although their pass-through to consumers has so far remained limited," the report said.