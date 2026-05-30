IndiGo to go for airfare hikes to protect itself from additional costs: MD Rahul Bhatia

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, may increase airfares to offset rising costs, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Bhatia said, as a steep surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continues to weigh on airline operations globally.

He added that passengers have continued booking tickets despite higher fares.

“For us, it is very clear that we need to take fares up to protect ourselves against some of these additional costs that are showing up. For the moment, what we are discovering is that the fares are sticking. The demand is there,” Bhatia said during IndiGo's Q4FY26 earnings call with analysts on Friday.

He added, “You obviously have to take the pricing up to the point where you start to see elasticity come in. For the moment, what we are seeing is as we take the fares up, the market is inelastic to these hikes in fares. We just deal with this on a daily basis and see where we go.”

Global energy prices, including jet fuel, have risen sharply since tensions escalated in West Asia on February 28. The global average jet fuel price last week declined 1.7 per cent from the previous week to $159.85 per barrel. Before the crisis began, prices had remained below $100 per barrel.

Bhatia said that since March, the escalation of geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has disrupted several routes and led to a sharp increase in jet fuel prices.