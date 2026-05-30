Weekly Review: Equities under pressure, rupee remains fragile as investors turn to bullion

"Indian equity markets navigated a relatively stable but eventful week, with sentiment improving as easing geopolitical tensions and a sharp correction in crude oil prices helped revive risk appetite. Optimism surrounding progress towards a potential US–Iran truce reduced concerns over energy supply disruptions and supported a more constructive tone across global financial markets," said R Ponmudi, chief executive officer at online trading and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

For much of the week, according to Ponmudi, benchmark indices traded within a broad consolidation range, supported by selective buying at lower levels and the improving macro backdrop created by softer energy prices.

However, he added, the sentiment deteriorated sharply in the final trading session, when markets witnessed a sudden sell-off of more than 1% during the closing minutes of trade. The decline was largely attributed to MSCI index rebalancing-related adjustments, which triggered substantial institutional selling and overshadowed the otherwise constructive backdrop.

"As a result, a significant portion of the week's gains was erased, leaving the broader market to end the week with a mildly negative bias despite remaining largely resilient through most of the period," he said

FIIs turn net sellers

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers for most of the week, adding to the pressure on domestic equities. Market participants closely tracked developments in global bond markets and expectations regarding future interest-rate decisions by major central banks. The continued uncertainty surrounding international trade, geopolitical risks and energy prices contributed to a risk-off sentiment across emerging markets, including India.

Broader market indices displayed mixed performance, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessing stock-specific movements rather than any broad-based trend. Investors largely focused on earnings outlooks, valuation comfort and sector-specific opportunities. Despite the weakness in benchmark indices, analysts noted that domestic institutional participation continued to provide some support to the market, preventing a sharper correction.

Rupee trend

The Indian rupee experienced another challenging week, reflecting the combined impact of dollar strength, foreign capital outflows and concerns over the country's import bill. Currency markets remained highly sensitive to movements in crude oil prices, given India's dependence on imported energy. Rising oil prices tend to increase demand for dollars from oil importers, placing additional pressure on the domestic currency.

Although the rupee staged brief recoveries during the week, the overall trend remained fragile. Traders remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding global monetary policy and geopolitical developments. The stronger US dollar continued to attract capital flows into dollar-denominated assets, reducing appetite for emerging-market currencies. Concerns over imported inflation also resurfaced as a weaker rupee raises the cost of imported commodities, including energy, industrial metals and precious metals.

Market participants closely monitored the Reserve Bank of India's approach towards managing currency volatility. While India's foreign exchange reserves remain substantial and provide an important buffer against external shocks, traders expect the central bank to continue intervening selectively to smooth excessive fluctuations in the currency market.

Rebound in bullion

Bullion emerged as one of the most closely watched asset classes during the week as investors reacted to changing expectations surrounding global interest rates, currency movements and geopolitical developments. Gold prices initially witnessed profit-booking after recent gains, leading to some softness in domestic markets. However, sentiment improved significantly in the latter part of the week as investors renewed their preference for safe-haven assets.

The rebound in gold was supported by heightened geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over the global economic outlook. Investors increasingly turned to precious metals as a hedge against market volatility and currency weakness. Domestic gold prices also found support from the depreciation of the rupee, which tends to make imported bullion more expensive.

Silver outperformed gold during the week, registering sharp gains amid strong investment demand and improving industrial sentiment. The metal benefited from both its safe-haven appeal and its growing importance in industrial applications, particularly in renewable energy and electronics manufacturing. The sharp rise in silver prices reflected renewed investor interest in precious metals as an alternative to riskier financial assets.

Looking ahead, market participants are expected to remain focused on crude oil prices, foreign investment flows, progress of the southwest monsoon, domestic inflation trends and signals from major global central banks. These factors are likely to determine the direction of Indian equities, the rupee and precious metals in the weeks ahead.