Retirement and the dreaded Chinese curse

Some years ago, I remember receiving the bio-data of a 65 year old gentleman in response to a part time job vacancy my company had advertised for. His bio-data was an impressive one and he had held a fairly responsible position with a MNC at the time of his retirement. At the time of his retirement, he felt he was adequately well equipped to fend for his wife and himself, having invested a fair amount of his savings in fixed deposits and insurance, which was typical of an Indian investor, back then. He had retired quite happy, having held a prominent post, holidayed round the world with his wife and having facilitated an overseas posting for his son.

Within a couple of years post his retirement, he began feeling the pinch of ‘Real’ Inflation. The cost of his purchases were escalating at a far more rapid rate than his return on investments. Interest rate cuts had slashed his fixed deposit returns and the periodic inflows from his endowment insurance policies which had seemed quite adequate at the time he signed up, now seemed woefully inadequate. Having realized that his retirement corpus had been breached, he decided to start working again to meet his expenses, instead of extending a hand out to his son for help to mend the breach .

This is by no means an isolated incident and now, more than ever, with interest rates net of the inflation rate not offering too much leeway and most retirement realizations brought into the tax net, I fear that there must be a huge number of individuals in India who must be going through the same experience.

Post 60 years of age is an extremely tricky time zone that many a salaried and self-employed investor who meets and exceeds the Indian life expectancy will have to tackle. Those who plan for it early are the ones who are less likely to realize the sinister intent of the old Chinese curse of ‘May you Outlive your Money’.