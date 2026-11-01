If you keep taxing capital gains, it’s not good for investment: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon cofounder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she doesn't think the US tariffs are an issue for India. In an interaction with Dipak Mondal and Pushpita Dey, Shaw tells the US needs to bring down its healthcare costs, and India is very well positioned to be a partner. Edited excerpts:

Several agencies have revised their projections for India’s GDP growth upwards, reflecting strong macroeconomic fundamentals. How do you reconcile the optimism seen in the growth numbers with economic realities?

I think, India should become very competitive. We have to make sure that we deliver on the potential. So, I think ease of doing business is a very important part of delivering on the opportunity and the potential. I believe that technology is going to play a very important role in this.

It’s really about investing in some critical areas where we can actually generate the kind of growth that we need. In our sector (pharma), for instance, I believe that we need to focus on personalised medicine because India should be the go-to country for it, as we can do that very cost-effectively. If we really use AI in personalising medicine, in genomic profiling, personalised cell and gene therapies, and bespoke on-demand therapies, we can become an interesting opportunity, especially when we have the potential to generate huge amounts of data when we create such opportunities.

Why do you think foreign investors are pulling out money from India?

Yes, I think that's a problem… there are some comments that we may be overvalued, but in the markets, I'm not sure. Certain segments might be, but certainly not pharmaceuticals.

Do you think that restructuring of long-term capital gains tax can help in a way?

Investors don't like the sound of capital gains tax, especially when they are investing for a very short term. And they don't want to reinvest. If you don't encourage reinvestment, and keep taxing capital gains, it's not good for investment. But there should be a caveat. We don't want money to leave the country. But if investors reinvest their gains, I don’t think you should charge them capital gains.