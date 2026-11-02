IndiGo remains bullish on aviation growth despite geopolitical challenges

Last week, IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the July–September quarter of this fiscal (Q2FY27). The loss is primarily attributed to aircraft fuel expenses which rose 67% to Rs 9,967 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 5,962 crore in Q2FY26.

Given that ATF prices are expected to remain high in the near future due to the West Asia conflict, Walsh said that the airline is reviewing its longstanding policy of staying away from fuel hedging, particularly in view of its planned long-haul expansion.

“Hedging is a very difficult decision to make…If we were to hedge, given that our competitors in the domestic market aren't hedged, then you're introducing an additional risk, which clearly goes against the whole principle of hedging,” said Walsh.

Giving an example of Asian and European airlines who actively participate in fuel hedging, the CEO said that the airline's planned long-haul expansion offered an opportunity to review its policy, as several international competitors hedge a substantial portion of their fuel requirements.

“At the moment, we're not hedging and we're not planning to hedge until we've completed our comprehensive review,” he said. IndiGo is gearing up to enter the wide-body long-haul segment with its Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The airline expects the induction of the first A350 in the second quarter of 2028.

Walsh also called for lower airport charges and taxes. “Airport charges are too high. We would do much better if we had lower taxes. So lower taxes, lower airport charges. That's the way forward,” he said. He added that airports, which effectively operate as monopolies, should adopt more competitive pricing.