Dalal Street celebrates pre-Diwali with fourth straight session of gains

Bringing the much-needed festive cheer to Dalal Street, Indian equities rallied for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday with benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - advancing about 1.6% each. Sentiments remained bullish as large caps continued to witness strong buying interest following robust Q2FY27 earnings, easing Brent crude oil prices to around the $105 mark, along with a moderation in sovereign bond yields.

The Nifty 50 gained 1.58% to close at 23,810, while the Sensex advanced 1.62% to 76,917. In the past four trading sessions, the two indices have gained around 4-5% each, limiting the extent of decline that persisted for most of August, September and October. The broader market is also participating in the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.06% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.31% on Tuesday.

Brent crude prices fell around 8% to US$104.77/bbl on Monday and were trading at around US$105/bbl on Tuesday amid hopes of de-escalation in West Asia following progress in Iran-Qatar discussions towards ending the conflict. US bond yield benchmark - 10-year Treasury - stood at 4.91% to 4.92% on Tuesday. Last month, it rose to 5.36%, its highest level since 2002.