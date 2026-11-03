Gulf Air looking to expand India network, explore more airline partnerships: CEO Martin Gauss

Gulf Air is looking to expand its network in India by increasing flight frequencies and adding new destinations as demand grows, its CEO Martin Gauss said. The airline, which currently connects Bahrain with eight Indian cities, considers the Indian subcontinent one of its most important markets, both for passengers travelling to Bahrain and those using the country as a transit point to other international destinations. In an interview with The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Gateway Gulf in Bahrain, Gauss said the airline was also open to expanding partnerships with Indian carriers to improve connectivity. He spoke about passenger demand from India, the impact of regional conflict on operations, rising fuel costs and the airline’s relations with Indian aviation authorities. Edited excerpts:

Gulf Air currently flies to eight destinations in India. Do you plan to add more destinations or increase flight frequencies?

India is a fast-growing market for us. We are looking at increasing frequencies and adding new destinations wherever possible. We will make an announcement when we have something concrete, but we have nothing to announce today. The Indian subcontinent is a very important market for Gulf Air, given its proximity to Bahrain and our role as a connecting carrier for passengers travelling to and from India. The largest share of our passengers, in percentage terms, already comes from the Indian subcontinent.

How much does the Indian market contribute to Gulf Air’s passenger traffic?

I do not have the exact figure with me, but it is one of our strongest traffic drivers. This is supported by growing travel demand from India. The traffic is not limited to passengers travelling to or from Bahrain. Many also use our wider network to travel to destinations such as Europe, New York and Shanghai. Our network is diverse, like those of other carriers in the region. One advantage of Bahrain is the speed of connectivity.