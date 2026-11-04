Democrats' US midterm victory puts Trump's H-1B, import restrictions under scrutiny

The resounding victory of Democrats in the 2026 US midterm elections, giving them control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, has significantly curtailed President Donald Trump's ability to push through some of his key policy agendas, including his anti-immigration and tariff measures.

Democrats made gains in traditionally Republican states in the November 3 elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress. The new Congress will take office in January 2027.

The change in congressional control could bring greater scrutiny of Trump's immigration policies, including measures affecting H-1B visa fees, employer requirements and the selection of foreign workers.

"The Democratic victory gives the US immigration agenda a stronger legislative counterweight, but H-1B reform is unlikely to be at the top of the party’s immediate priorities," said Tapan Acharya, chief revenue officer at Keka HR.

"That said, their control of Congress could make it harder for the administration to push through further restrictive measures without scrutiny. We could see greater oversight of immigration policies, particularly those that affect businesses and access to skilled talent," he added.

The H-1B programme has undergone several changes under Trump. In September 2025, the administration announced a $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US. The administration extended the measure until September 2027, although its implementation remains blocked by a federal court order.

The Department of Homeland Security has also replaced the random H-1B selection process with a weighted system that gives greater weight to higher-paid positions. The new system was implemented for the FY2027 visa season.

Ritika Gupta, CEO and global education mentor at Aaera, said, "Increased scrutiny of the architects of the fee hike, greater transparency in rule-making and pushback against any provisions that substantially increase the cost of hiring foreign workers could mean the biggest relief for Indian IT companies."

The stakes are significant for Indian technology companies. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data, Indian-born beneficiaries accounted for 69.9% of approved H-1B petitions in FY2025. Computer-related occupations accounted for 62% of all approvals.

However, the seven largest India-based IT companies received 4,573 approvals for initial employment in FY2025, 37% fewer than in FY2024, according to the National Foundation for American Policy.

Gupta said Indian IT companies were already expanding their offshore delivery centres and hiring locally in the US to manage visa-related uncertainty.