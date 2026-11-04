Indian markets defy mixed Asian cues, Sensex and Nifty extend winning streak

For Indian markets, the immediate impact appears more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Any sustained weakness in US technology stocks could influence Indian IT shares, while movements in the dollar, US bond yields, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investment flows will be important indicators to watch.

Asian markets witnessed a mixed trading session. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.4%. China's Shanghai Composite advanced 2.12%, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.62%. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended marginally lower by 0.1%. Weakness in technology and semiconductor stocks, concerns over elevated valuations and uncertainty surrounding US political developments influenced investor sentiment across the region.

"Indian equities extended their winning streak to a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as easing crude oil prices and prospects of further progress in US–Iran diplomatic negotiations encouraged broad-based domestic buying. Capital goods, metals, FMCG, automobiles and financial services led the advance, reflecting firmer domestic risk appetite and support from lower crude oil prices. IT stocks were the main laggards, as concerns over global technology spending and earnings visibility weighed on sentiment," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a equity research analyst firm.

According to Enrich Money CEO R Ponmudi, the market rally in India reflected improving investor confidence, underpinned by renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, easing crude oil prices and continued corporate earnings resilience.

"However, following the recent run-up, the possibility of intermittent profit-booking and near-term consolidation remains, particularly as investors assess the sustainability of the recovery," he said.

In addition, the mixed global cues and volatility in technology stocks may continue to influence near-term market movements, say the analysts.