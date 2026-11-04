Indian markets defy mixed Asian cues, Sensex and Nifty extend winning streak

Indian equity markets closed on a positive note on Wednesday, extending their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex gained 383.55 points, or 0.50%, to close at 77,301.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 149.70 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 23,960.60.
Market sentiment remained positive, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. Midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the benchmark indices, reflecting improved investor confidence. Media, realty, metal and consumer durables stocks witnessed strong buying interest, while IT stocks remained under pressure. Easing crude oil prices, domestic institutional support and expectations of improved corporate earnings contributed to the positive sentiment.
The US midterm verdict initially triggered risk aversion across global markets, but the subsequent recovery in US futures and global equities suggests that investors are gradually adjusting to the prospect of political gridlock in Washington. The key takeaway is that markets may now shift their attention from the election outcome to its actual implications for US economic policy, technology regulation and global trade.
For Indian markets, the immediate impact appears more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Any sustained weakness in US technology stocks could influence Indian IT shares, while movements in the dollar, US bond yields, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investment flows will be important indicators to watch.
Asian markets witnessed a mixed trading session. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.4%. China's Shanghai Composite advanced 2.12%, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.62%. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended marginally lower by 0.1%. Weakness in technology and semiconductor stocks, concerns over elevated valuations and uncertainty surrounding US political developments influenced investor sentiment across the region.
"Indian equities extended their winning streak to a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as easing crude oil prices and prospects of further progress in US–Iran diplomatic negotiations encouraged broad-based domestic buying. Capital goods, metals, FMCG, automobiles and financial services led the advance, reflecting firmer domestic risk appetite and support from lower crude oil prices. IT stocks were the main laggards, as concerns over global technology spending and earnings visibility weighed on sentiment," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a equity research analyst firm.
According to Enrich Money CEO R Ponmudi, the market rally in India reflected improving investor confidence, underpinned by renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, easing crude oil prices and continued corporate earnings resilience.
"However, following the recent run-up, the possibility of intermittent profit-booking and near-term consolidation remains, particularly as investors assess the sustainability of the recovery," he said.
In addition, the mixed global cues and volatility in technology stocks may continue to influence near-term market movements, say the analysts.