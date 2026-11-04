Renewable energy firms discuss $400 billion investment opportunity at Bharat RE Summit: Joshi

Companies have discussed investment opportunities worth around $400 billion in India's renewable energy sector during the CEO roundtable at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit (BRE) 2026, said the minister of Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the proposed investments are significantly higher than the government's target of attracting around $220 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2030. However, the minister said the ministry was compiling details of the discussions, including the names of companies, their chief executives and the investments proposed by them.

"During the CEO roundtable, discussions took place around a much larger investment opportunity, potentially amounting to approximately $400 billion," Joshi said.

He said the investments would come from both domestic and international companies, with interest spanning green hydrogen, energy storage and power transmission.

Joshi said global investors continued to see India as a safe and attractive investment destination despite geopolitical uncertainties.

"The CEOs who have personally met me have expressed strong confidence in India," he said, adding that representatives of large international pension and investment funds had also expressed similar views.

Asked about the recent nationwide blackout in Sri Lanka and India's preparedness to handle a similar disruption, Joshi said the country's power infrastructure was strong.

"India has a very strong power system. We have successfully managed peak electricity demand of approximately 270 GW," he said.

He expressed confidence that India would not face a similar situation, citing the strength of its power generation and transmission infrastructure.

The minister said strengthening the grid, generation capacity and storage infrastructure was essential to meet the country's ambitious renewable energy targets.

India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Joshi said the government's long-term vision extended beyond 2030, with further capacity expansion planned towards 2035 and 2047.

He said battery storage would also help address renewable energy curtailment, where electricity generated from renewable sources cannot be supplied to the grid because of infrastructure or demand-related constraints.