Unilever to invest euro 35 million in India R&D hubs, focus on AI-led innovation

Unilever will invest euro 35 million to transform its research and development (R&D) centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru into an integrated, AI-led innovation ecosystem, strengthening India's role in the company's global research and product development network.

The investment will help develop a next-generation Product Innovation Centre in Mumbai and strengthen Bengaluru as a global science, technology and partnership hub. The facilities will bring together consumer insights, scientific research, product development, rapid prototyping and manufacturing scale-up capabilities.

The company will also invest euro 5 million over the next five years to establish a strategic Bio-Futures Partnership in Bengaluru, focusing on human biology, microbiome science, biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

Unilever's Chief Research and Development Officer Richard Slater said the additional investment would build on more than euro 20 million invested in the company's Indian R&D capabilities over the past five years.

"With India so deeply connected to our global R&D network, the capabilities and work across our India R&D hubs will help shape innovation for Unilever globally, across Beauty, Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and beyond," Slater said.

The Mumbai centre will integrate consumer research, product and format science, packaging design, rapid prototyping and scale-up capabilities under one roof. It will also have collaboration spaces to facilitate partnerships with academic institutions, technology companies and innovators.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, will combine application and foundational science, digital capabilities and India Foods R&D, while expanding its role in bioscience-led innovation.