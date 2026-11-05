Adani Ports to acquire Netherlands-based Evos for €2.56 billion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport operator and one of the fastest-growing players globally, has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Netherlands-based Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal valued at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion (about Rs 27,477.86 crore).

The transaction values Evos, Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, at an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7x CY25 EV/EBITDA. In CY25, Evos reported revenue of €392 million and EBITDA of €219 million, translating into an EBITDA margin of 56%. Following the acquisition, the combined entity’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will stand at 2.76x, based on APSEZ’s FY26 and Evos’ CY25 financials, and is expected to decline to around 2.5x by FY27.

The transaction will be funded through debt and is subject to regulatory and other approvals, as well as works council consultation, APSEZ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ.