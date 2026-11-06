Asian benchmarks decline after AI worries send Wall Street tumbling

TOKYO: Japan's stock benchmark tumbled more than 6% after trading opened Friday, and other Asian stocks also declined following a widespread sell-off of issues related to artificial intelligence on Wall Street.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped some of those initial losses, trading 5.7% lower at 57,576.63 by midday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.0% to 8,973.00. South Korea's Kospi dropped 7.4% to 4,985.99, as Samsung Electronics shares shed 7.9% in morning trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7% to 24,630.03, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.3% to 3,642.10.

Stock markets around the world have been feeling pressure from continued declines for companies that have benefited from the boom in the artificial-intelligence technology industry. Such stocks have been swinging for months on worries that the construction of AI data centers may slow because of how expensive it's become to borrow money. Critics also say AI stock prices had shot too high and were in a bubble.

Toyota stock declined sharply after the Japanese automaker reported lackluster profits the previous day. Nintendo, which also reported earnings the previous day, saw its stock price fall amid the overall market tumble. Sony Group stock fell slightly. The company reported booming results on the back of the success of its latest Spider-Man movie.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst day since U.S. President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his "Liberation Day" tariffs. The wipeout more than erased the U.S. stock market's gain from the day before, which was its best in three months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1,833 points, or 3.4%, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5.5%. The Nasdaq, which is full of AI-related and other tech stocks, sank 11.9% below its all-time high set last month. Stock geeks call a loss of more than 10% a "correction."