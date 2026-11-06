Govt approves 12 more projects worth Rs 7,500 crore under ECMS

The government has approved 12 more applications involving investments of over Rs 7,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of approved applications to 118.

The latest approvals are expected to generate production worth Rs 39,045 crore and create 7,127 direct jobs. The projects cover 10 product segments, including electronic components, supply chain products and capital goods, as the government seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

IT Secretary S Krishnan, while announcing the approvals, said the latest round includes projects related to materials and capital goods, expanding the scheme's reach across the electronics supply chain.

The approvals cover four electronic components — multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), relays, heat sinks and specialty ceramics — and five supply chain products, including copper foil, anode material, cathode active material, polypropylene film and camera rims. The remaining category covers capital goods and their parts.

The latest round includes the first approvals under ECMS for copper foil, cathode active material and specialty ceramics, further expanding the range of components and raw materials to be manufactured domestically.

In the components category, NeST ICELR Private Limited will manufacture multi-layer PCBs, TDConnex (Chennai) Private Limited will produce relays, Modern Automotives Limited will manufacture heat sinks and Voltix Semicon Private Limited will make specialty ceramics.

In the supply chain category, Indo Asia Copper Limited has received approval for copper foil, an important input for copper-clad laminates used in PCBs and lithium-ion cells. TACC Limited will manufacture anode material for lithium-ion cells, while Vidyuta Materials Private Limited will produce cathode active material.

Enerfolie LLP will manufacture polypropylene film used in capacitor-grade dielectric films, while Surface Modification Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will produce camera rims.