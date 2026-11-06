Govt approves 12 more projects worth Rs 7,500 crore under ECMS

The government has approved 12 more applications involving investments of over Rs 7,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of approved applications to 118.
The latest approvals are expected to generate production worth Rs 39,045 crore and create 7,127 direct jobs. The projects cover 10 product segments, including electronic components, supply chain products and capital goods, as the government seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.
IT Secretary S Krishnan, while announcing the approvals, said the latest round includes projects related to materials and capital goods, expanding the scheme's reach across the electronics supply chain.
The approvals cover four electronic components — multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), relays, heat sinks and specialty ceramics — and five supply chain products, including copper foil, anode material, cathode active material, polypropylene film and camera rims. The remaining category covers capital goods and their parts.
The latest round includes the first approvals under ECMS for copper foil, cathode active material and specialty ceramics, further expanding the range of components and raw materials to be manufactured domestically.
In the components category, NeST ICELR Private Limited will manufacture multi-layer PCBs, TDConnex (Chennai) Private Limited will produce relays, Modern Automotives Limited will manufacture heat sinks and Voltix Semicon Private Limited will make specialty ceramics.
In the supply chain category, Indo Asia Copper Limited has received approval for copper foil, an important input for copper-clad laminates used in PCBs and lithium-ion cells. TACC Limited will manufacture anode material for lithium-ion cells, while Vidyuta Materials Private Limited will produce cathode active material.
Enerfolie LLP will manufacture polypropylene film used in capacitor-grade dielectric films, while Surface Modification Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will produce camera rims.
The approvals also cover capital goods and their parts. TDConnex (Chennai) Private Limited will manufacture precision moulds and tooling, Rockwell Automation India Private Limited will produce power and control systems for capital equipment, and Wipro Pari Robotics Private Limited will manufacture equipment for factory automation and system integration.
The projects are spread across seven states — Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest approvals, 118 applications covering 34 products across 16 states have been cleared under ECMS. These projects involve expected investments of Rs 77,051 crore, projected production of Rs 5,73,146 crore and direct employment for 81,755 people.
Meanwhile, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said social media platforms must take greater responsibility for the content hosted on their platforms and ensure the safety of children and women.
"Today, social media platforms must take the responsibility for child safety, for women's safety, for digital arrest, for the harms which come to the citizens, ...social media platforms must take proactive steps. Unlike the past, they must take proactive steps to make sure that our society is safe," he said.
The minister also called for greater transparency in algorithms and an effective grievance redressal mechanism for users. He said citizens should have a direct mechanism to raise complaints against harmful content instead of having to approach courts or the police.
"If something is there on the social media platforms, which causes serious harm to the citizens, the citizens have only the recourse to go to the courts or go to the police. There has to be a good, very effective mechanism by which the citizens get voice to address their grievances," he said.
On Friday, the government also launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal under the Semicon India Programme.