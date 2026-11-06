Rupee sees biggest single-day gain since Oct 12, up 56 paise at 93.88

Rupee gained 56 paise on Friday to close below 94, its biggest single-day gain since October 12. The local currency rallied 1.2%, buoyed by return of foreign investors to domestic equities and a near 20% fall in crude prices. RBI’s dollar purchases around 93.88 limited further gains on Friday.

Rupee turned into the best performing currency Asia for the week.

The currency also touched a six-month high during the session, taking its weekly gains to nearly 1.2% and making it the best Asian currencies. A softer dollar and easing concerns over import cost also supported investor sentiments, said traders who also attributed the seven days of equity markets surge as another contributing factor.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee opened at 94.50 and touched an intraday high of 93.82 and a low of 94.50 and closed the session at 93.88 registering a gain of 56 paise.

Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, told TNIE that rupee outpaced all Asian peers, scoring its biggest single-day surge since October 12 to hit a six-month peak.

“Fueled by heavy foreign inflows and sliding crude prices, market sentiment went into overdrive amid a parabolic rally in domestic equities sparked by the buzz around the ‘anti-AI’ trade and ease of geopolitical uncertainties. In the near term, spot rupee-dollar pair is expected to head south with support at 93.50 and resistance ticking in at 94.30.”