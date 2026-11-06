Sensex, Nifty log biggest weekly gains in years; Rally adds Rs 28 lakh crore to investors’ wealth

The festival of Diwali arrived early on Dalal Street as Indian equities extended their winning streak to seven consecutive sessions, buoyed by robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, easing crude oil prices and strong Q2FY27 corporate earnings. The rally helped benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, to clock one of their sharpest weekly gains in recent years.

A sell-off in AI-linked stocks globally and softening US bond yields further lifted investor sentiment ahead of Diwali 2026.

The Nifty50 surged 8.58% during the week, gaining nearly 1,978 points to reclaim the 25,000 mark for the first time since March 2, 2026. This was its biggest weekly percentage gain in about six years and the largest-ever weekly advance in absolute terms. The Sensex, meanwhile, rallied nearly 9% over the week to close above the 81,000 mark.

The sharp rally added nearly Rs 28 lakh crore to investors’ wealth during the week as the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose from Rs 475.34 lakh crore to around Rs 503 lakh crore.

On Friday, the Sensex surged 1,718 points (2.17%) to 81,028, while the Nifty gained 493.75 points (2.01%) to settle at 25,030. Friday’s rally came despite the sharp sell-off across global markets.