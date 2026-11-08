Adani Enterprises plans Rs 35,000-40,000 crore annual capex in next two years

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises Ltd plans to spend between Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore annually over the next couple of years, with airports, data centres and its proposed PVC complex emerging as the biggest investment drivers as the conglomerate steps up expansion across its infrastructure businesses.

"We expect to do capex at a run rate of around Rs 40,000 crore. So, we may be somewhere in the range of Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, which is the rate we expect to continue over the next couple of years," Manan Vakharia, head of finance at Adani Enterprises, said during the company's earnings call.

The planned spending comes as the group seeks to scale up businesses built over recent years, including airports and data centres, while bringing its large manufacturing investments closer to commercial operation.

"The heavy lifting will be done by airports, data centres and PVC," Vakharia said.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group, reported its highest-ever half-year EBITDA of Rs 11,958 crore for the six months ended September 2026, an increase of 56 per cent from a year earlier.

Consolidated income rose 62 per cent to Rs 71,569 crore, while profit before tax from continuing operations increased 45 per cent to Rs 3,297 crore.