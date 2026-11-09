Bulls maintain firm grip on market as benchmarks stage a strong recovery from day’s low

Bulls showed no signs of loosening their grip on Dalal Street after a 7-session strong rally as benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE recovered around 1% from the day’s low and settled in the green on Monday. In the highly volatile session, the Sensex added 107.25 points, or 0.13% to close at 81,106.65 while the Nifty50 index closed 58.25 points, or 0.23% higher at 25,044.65.

In intraday deals, the Sensex had hit a low of 80,519.31 while Nifty fell as much as 24,838.75. The recovery from lows came despite concerns of profit booking after a stellar run.

Sentiments also received a boost as global brokerage firms - Citi and HSBC - turned bullish on India. While Citi raised its calendar year 2027-end Nifty50 target to 28,000 from 26,000, citing improving corporate earnings momentum, expectations of lower crude oil prices and potential FII inflows into Indian equities, HSBC upgraded the market to "overweight."

The upgrade by global brokerages came after the Nifty50 index climbed more than 10% across seven sessions, supported by record FII inflow and easing crude oil prices.

"Indian equities traded range-bound with a positive bias, as intermittent profit booking following the recent rally capped gains. Weakness in IT and metal stocks also weighed on the benchmarks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nair added that improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings have strengthened expectations of an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook, supporting market sentiment. In November, so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought aggressively in the Indian market with a net inflow of Rs 45,970 crores.