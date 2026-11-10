Asian stocks rise after technology shares rally on Wall Street

HONG KONG: Asian stocks advanced Tuesday after U.S. stocks rallied, recovering most of their big losses from last week.

U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 2.6 per cent to 60,279.37.

Shares in OpenAI investor SoftBank Group jumped 15 per cent ahead of the company's earnings release later in the day. Its share price had fallen to its lowest level in a year on Monday.

Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron surged 5.6 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest gained 3.4 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 4 per cent to 5,219.37. Chipmakers Samsung Electronics gained 4.6 per cent and SK Hynix climbed 5.6 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent to 24,535.74, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.4 per cent higher to 3,673.54.

China's exports in October climbed 35.2 per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew 41.6 per cent, according to customs data released on Tuesday.

That has put the country on track for another record for the year since the trade surplus for 2026 has already surpassed $1 trillion.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1per cent to 9,131.70.

Taiwan’s Taiex advanced 3.4 per cent.

On Monday, the S&P 500 jumped 2.3 per cent for a second straight gain after a wipeout on worries that Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections could lead to a slowdown in the construction of AI data centers. The best day for the index since April has it sitting just 3.4 per cent below its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.7 per cent.

Stocks were lifted by a decline in the price of Brent crude. It fell after President Donald Trump told CNN over the weekend that a resumption of strikes on Iran is “highly unlikely” if the United States sees progress in negotiations toward ending the war.