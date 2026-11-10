Govts investing heavily in bioeconomy; India best example of demand, supply growing together: WEF

NEW DELHI: Governments across the world are investing heavily in bioeconomy development and India provides the clearest example of demand and supply expanding together in this area, the World Economic Forum said on Tuesday.

In its Bioeconomy Policy Index report, prepared in collaboration with Capgemini Invent, the WEF said the range of policy instruments for bioeconomy development in India reflects a strong emphasis on enabling conditions, research and development, and institutional capacity.

The report analysed 935 bioeconomy policy instruments across Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, China, and Brazil.

The report also called for policy portfolios that are designed to create demand, address specific commercialisation barriers and generate evidence from the outset.

It also recommended common reporting standards so that outcomes can be compared across instruments, sectors and countries.

About India, it said the country has a rapidly expanding bioeconomy supported by targeted national initiatives, including the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (BioE3) Policy.