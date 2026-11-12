Bull run triggers Rs 61 lakh crore wealth bonanza for investors

The blistering rally in Indian equities has unleashed a massive wealth bonanza for investors, adding a staggering Rs 61 lakh crore to their collective wealth in just 14 trading sessions. Supported by buying across the board during which headline indices NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex advanced 12% each, the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies has soared from Rs 452.40 lakh crore at the start of October 26 to Rs 513.54 lakh crore at the end of the November 12 session.

A large portion of this wealth is created by India’s most valuable companies. Data shared by SBI Securities shows that HDFC Bank added Rs 1.86 lakh crore to its m-cap between October 26 and November 11, backed by a near 18% rally in its share. The country’s largest private lender had an m-cap of Rs 12.48 lakh crore on November 11.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the largest listed entity on bourses, saw its valuation surging from Rs 16.26 lakh crore to Rs 18.04 lakh crore between Oct 26 and November 11, a net addition of around Rs 1.78 lakh crore. On November 2, RIL added Rs 1.83 lakh crore in a single session to its m-cap, its biggest single-day increase since April 2020, following a record quarterly profit. RIL’s revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 3.32 lakh crore in Q2FY27 while consolidated net profit surged sharply by 41% to Rs 25,548 crore.