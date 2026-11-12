India needs productivity push, private investment to achieve 6.8% growth potential: IMF

India will need faster productivity growth, stronger private investment and quicker creation of high-quality jobs to realise its medium-term potential growth of 6.8 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

In its October World Economic Outlook, the IMF raised India's medium-term potential growth estimate to 6.8 percent from its earlier projection of 6.5 percent.

The upward revision factored in favourable demographics, the size and expansion of India's domestic market, and sustained momentum in structural reforms, Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the IMF, told reporters.