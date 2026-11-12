India will have one of the 'best' trade deals with US: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India was negotiating one of the “best” trade deals with the US, asserting that the agreement would secure favourable market access for Indian goods.

“We have negotiated a very good set of outcomes with the US. And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US,” Goyal told reporters.

India and the US had finalised a framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in February. However, changes in the US tariff regime have necessitated further negotiations.

Goyal said India would secure preferential market access for products of its interest compared with countries producing similar goods and having comparable levels of development.

“Nations that make the same products and are at a similar level of development, like India. We will have the most preferred market access in the US post the deal in products of our interest,” he said.

Asked about the timeline for concluding the agreement, the minister said discussions were ongoing and several factors would determine the outcome.

He said the recent visit by a two-member US delegation was primarily focused on discussions with Indian customs authorities. The Deputy Chief Negotiator had visited to discuss one track of the negotiations concerning customs-related issues, he added.