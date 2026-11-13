Adani eyes USD 6.4 billion debt for Evos buy, refinance

MUMBAI: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group plans to tap nearly a dozen global lenders to raise as much as $6.4 billion to fund a recent acquisition and refinance its earlier debt, in what could be termed as one of the biggest fund raising exercises in corporate India in the recent past.

Adani group is raising funds to finance the recent $2.9-billion acquisition of European liquid-storage operator Evos by its subsidiary Adani Ports, and also to refinance the $3.5 billion it had raised to fund the ACC-Ambuja Cements acquisition in September 2022.

The three-year $3.5-billion debt, raised in October 2023, is up for renewal next month. The $2.9-billion Evos deal is yet to be concluded. Among the dozen overseas lenders it has approached for funds are the Japanese majors MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank for refinancing, and First Abu Dhabi Bank and Singaporean lender DBS, among others, for the Evos deal, according to a person familiar with the development. The person did not want to be named, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The group may also tap the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), the person added. An email sent to the Adani Group seeking a response to this story remained unanswered.

In February this year, the RBI opened the doors for domestic lenders to finance M&As by issuing the acquisition finance framework. At the recent earnings call, SBI chairman CS Setty told reporters that the bank was very active on the M&A financing front and was part of many recent deals. However, he did not disclose how much it had financed, saying that, given its large overall book of over `52 trillion, this was not significant enough to quantify.