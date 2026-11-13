Cash-starved SpiceJet to consider raising fresh capital on November 18

The board of SpiceJet is scheduled to meet on November 18 to consider and approve fundraising plans as the cash-starved airline battles mounting financial woes and struggles to sustain operations. SpiceJet faced a major setback on Thursday after Dubai International Airport cancelled all its flights on Friday over pending dues of around Rs 35.8 crore.

“…we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fresh capital by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode…” said SpiceJet in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The airline, however, did not disclose in the filing the amount it intends to raise or if any investors have shown interest. A senior analyst at a brokerage firm said that given the airline's shares have plunged over 70% year to date, investors’ confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Add to it, the airline’s market capitalisation at the bourses is just a little over RS 1,300 crore and as per September quarterly earnings, it had a negative net worth of over Rs 2,800 crore.