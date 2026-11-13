Godrej Capital gets Rs 2,500 crore from Temasek

PUNE: Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings will invest Rs 2,500 crore in Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries, valuing the company at up to Rs 28,000 crore, the latter said in a statement on Thursday. Post the transaction, the Godrej group will retain 80% ownership. The investment is routed through Temasek’s affiliate Jongsong Investments.

This is Temasek’s latest investment in Asia’s third-largest economy. According to Temasek, India has been the company’s best-performing market over the past decade, during which the firm’s investment exposure grew more than fourfold to US$42 bn as at 31 March 2026. Over the past three years, Temasek deployed close to US$9 bn in India across companies, sectors and stages of growth.

The Godrej investment comes against the backdrop of sustained growth in India’s non-banking financial company sector. Credit extended by NBFCs grew 15.4% year-on-year in September 2026, compared with 13.3% a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India.