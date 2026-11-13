India's exports up 29.9% to record $89.99 bn in October; trade deficit narrows

NEW DELHI: India's overall shipments, including merchandise and services, jumped 29.9 per cent to record the country's "highest ever" monthly export value of USD 89.99 billion in October, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday, while the trade deficit narrowed to USD 20.09 billion, as per government data.

The country's exports -- including merchandise and services -- stood at USD 69.27 billion in the same month last year. India's trade deficit in October 2025 stood at USD 25.15 billion.

India's imports rose to USD 110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year.

During October, merchandise exports rose to USD 49.47 billion from USD 34.11 billion in the corresponding month of last year, the data showed. Meanwhile, services exports also grew to USD 40.51 billion, from USD 35.17 billion in October 2025.

Addressing a media briefing virtually, the commerce secretary said, "In the month of October, the merchandise exports have registered a new peak of USD 49.47 billion. This is highest-ever monthly merchandise export value, along with highest monthly growth of 45.06 per cent in last five years."

He further stated, "The total exports are also estimated at USD 89.99 billion in October 2026, which is again highest-ever monthly export value. We have not achieved USD 89.99 billion ever till now in any month. This is also with the third highest monthly growth rate of 29.90 per cent in last five years."

The commerce secretary shared that the encouraging part of the growth is that it is not confined to any particular sector or geography. It is broad-based across countries and regions.

He added, "43 of our 50 export destinations, top export destinations, posted positive growth in October 2026 as compared to 2025."