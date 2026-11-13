Transport cos shift gears from GPS tracking to predictive intelligence

PUNE: For years, vehicle tracking in India’s transport industry was largely about knowing where a vehicle was and whether it was following its designated route. That is beginning to change with the transport operators increasingly looking beyond basic GPS tracking to use vehicle data to anticipate mechanical failures, monitor driver behaviour, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce operating costs.

Nearly 80 companies have entered the VLTD market, including Intangles Lab, Lumax Ituran, Jio Things, an IoT subsidiary of Jio Platforms, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Etrans Solutions and Containe Technologies.

Such a shift is significant for an industry that operates on thin margins and struggles with high logistics costs. For truck operators, whose margins are typically in the single digits at 4-5%, even a modest improvement in vehicle utilisation or a reduction in unplanned stoppages can make a difference to profitability.

The AIS-140 standard mandates the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) in all new commercial vehicles and their integration with the government portal. Existing vehicles must also install them when goods carriers renew permits or obtain fitness and pollution certificates.

The requirement has drawn resistance from transport operators, with device acquisition costs ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 and monthly subscriptions costing Rs 500-1,500 per vehicle.