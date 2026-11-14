Flush with NRI deposits, banks hike loan rates to guard margins

MUMBAI: With large sums raised under the dollar swap scheme on their books and deposit rates rising, banks have begun hiking lending rates for corporate and retail borrowers to protect their margins. Lenders face high carrying costs if they fail to deploy these funds profitably.

At least five major banks have raised lending rates by up to 25 basis points in recent weeks. The moves also follow the Reserve Bank of India’s rate signals last month. In October, the RBI raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points, marking the start of a rate-hiking cycle to fight inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The banks that have raised rates include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank and HDFC Bank. The increases will push up EMIs for corporate and retail borrowers, including those with home and auto loans, and could slow loan growth in the coming months.

Recent deposit rate hikes may also have prompted lenders to raise lending rates to protect their margins, analysts said. The RBI typically seeks to curb demand by making borrowing more expensive.

Retail inflation rose above 6% in October, primarily driven by higher food prices.“Banks have raised MCLR rates following the rate hike by RBI. In rupee terms, we raised `24,000 crore,” said Pramod Dwivedi, executive director at Bank of India.