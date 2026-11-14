Investor appetite for MFs wanes amid new offers

MUMBAI: Mutual fund houses raised Rs 28,708 crore through new fund offers (NFOs) in January-October 2026, less than half the `60,505 crore mobilised in the corresponding period last year, even as the number of launches remained almost unchanged.The industry saw 196 NFOs during the 10-month period, compared with 198 a year earlier, suggesting that a steady pipeline of new products has not translated into comparable collections.

Muted market sentiment and investors’ preference for established schemes with a track record have weighed on demand, even as asset management companies (AMCs) continue to expand their product portfolios. “Over the last 12 months, the overall market sentiment has not been very bullish. Whenever markets are subdued, the flow of money, whether into NFOs or existing schemes, tends to slow down,” said Naval Kagalwala, COO and head of products at Shriram Wealth.

Investors generally prefer funds with an established track record, assets under management and a history of performance, Kagalwala said. An NFO needs to address a specific investor need or offer a relatively new idea to stand out. However, scope for innovation remains limited under the existing regulatory framework. “Unless new sub-categories are introduced or some flexibility is provided, innovation in NFOs tends to remain restricted,” he said.